TEDPIX drops by 0.35 percent to reach 2,038,875 on Wednesday

(MENAFN) On the fifth day of the Iranian calendar week, the Tehran Stock Exchange's benchmark index, TEDPIX, exhibited a decline of 7,191 points, marking a 0.35 percent decrease and bringing the index down to 2,038,875.



Well-known as one of the four principal share trading platforms in Iran, the Tehran Stock Exchange holds particular significance as the primary hub for equity trading. The other major trading platforms in the country include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), which is recognized as Iran's over-the-counter market.



Majid Eshqi, the Chief of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), emphasized that a key focus of the organization over the past year has been the strategic integration of volumes from the nation's private industry into the stock market.



This initiative underscores a broader effort to enhance the participation and influence of the private sector in the dynamics of the Iranian stock market.

MENAFN15112023000045015839ID1107428030