Angola releases great Chinese-constructed global aviation hub

(MENAFN) In a significant milestone, Angola has officially opened its state-of-the-art Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport (AIAAN), signaling a new era for the nation's aviation capabilities. Constructed by the China National Aero-technology International Engineering Corporation, this mega airport stands as the largest ever built outside of China by a Chinese contractor. The project, costing over USD3 billion, was entirely financed by the Angolan government, as announced by the country's transport minister, Ricardo Viegas D’Abreu.



Situated in Bom Jesus, approximately 40km southeast of the capital city Luanda, AIAAN is a sprawling complex spanning 1,324 hectares. Boasting an impressive annual capacity of 15 million passengers and 130,000 tons of cargo, the airport is equipped with cutting-edge facilities, including hotels, office buildings, hangars, and shops.



Angolan President Joao Lourenco expressed the significance of this milestone, stating that the newly inaugurated airport is not only a vital asset for Angola but is poised to become a crucial hub for airport transportation, both within Africa and globally. The opening ceremony, quoted by Xinhua news agency, witnessed President Lourenco emphasizing the strategic importance of AIAAN on a continental and global scale.



The Angolan government's forward-looking vision includes utilizing the airport to establish an international civil aviation hub in Luanda, connecting Africa to other continents. This move aligns with the country's recent legislation offering 90-day visa-free stays to nationals from at least 98 countries for tourism purposes. Notable countries benefiting from this initiative include Russia, the United States, Portugal, Brazil, Cape Verde, and notably, China, underlining the prioritization of tourism from key global partners.



As Angola positions itself as a regional and international aviation hub, the inauguration of AIAAN marks a pivotal moment not only for the nation's infrastructure development but also for its aspirations to play a central role in global air transportation networks.



MENAFN15112023000045015687ID1107426763