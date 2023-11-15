Iran's NIOC Signs Contract With Department Of Iranian President Office On Oil, Gas Fields

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. One memorandum
and 1 contract were signed between the National Iranian Oil Company
(NIOC) and the Science, Technology and Economic Knowledge Base
Department of the Iranian President Office in order to maintain and
increase production in oil and gas fields, Trend reports.
The mentioned memorandum and contract were signed by Deputy Oil
Minister and CEO of the NIOC Mohsen Khojasteh Mehr, and Rouhollah
Dehgani Firouz Abadi, deputy director of the Science, Technology
and Economic Knowledge Base Department of the Iranian President
Office.
A memorandum of understanding on the creation of a strategic
center for artificial intelligence and digital oil and gas fields
was signed. Iran's oil and gas fields will be focused on
maintaining and increasing production using artificial
intelligence.
At the same time, a contract was signed between the NIOC and the
Science, Technology and Economic Knowledge Base of the President's
Office in order to acquire technology for drilling long and
multi-faceted horizontal wells with the localization of RSS (Really
Simple Syndication) tools.
It is planned to use mainly the potential of local companies in
memorandums and contracts.
Detailed information about the memorandum and agreements was not
provided.
Iran's total hydrocarbon reserves are estimated at 1.2 trillion
barrels. With the available technology and equipment, Iran can
extract 340 billion barrels. Thus, 30 percent of the country's
hydrocarbon reserves are recoverable, while 70 percent remain
underground.
