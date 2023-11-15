Kuwait's 20Th Gaza Relief Aid Plane To Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The 20th relief plane took off Wednesday from the Kuwaiti air bridge carrying aid from the "Fazaa for Palestine" initiative, heading to Al-Arish Airport to help Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, carrying 10 tons of necessary and urgent relief aid.

The Deputy Director General of the Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) and the Supervisor of Fazaa Omar Al-Thuwaini confirmed to KUNA the flight will take off with about 5 tons of food, 3 tons of blankets and two tons of wheelchairs.

Al-Thuwaini commended the efforts made by Kuwaiti official authorities, associations and charitable bodies.

He underlined that KSR, along with its partners and supporters, seeks to continue operating relief trips loaded with aid and donations, working in coordination with the official authorities there, represented by the Egyptian Red Crescent and its Palestinian counterpart, as well as the Palestinian charitable societies accredited within the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs system.

In this context, several Palestinian charities in Gaza announced that they would continue distributing aid from Fazaa to those affected by the aggression, as the first batch of Kuwaiti aid arrived last Thursday, loaded with medicine, through the Rafah crossing.

Since the first days of the attacks on Gaza, KSR and 22 other Kuwaiti charities launched an initiative to collect donations in response to the humanitarian conditions suffered by Palestinians in Gaza. The initiative received interaction and support from Kuwaiti governmental and civil institutions, most notably the Zakat House, General Secretariat of Endowments and Public Authority for Minors Affairs. (end)

akw













MENAFN15112023000071011013ID1107425895