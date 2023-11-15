GAZA’S PLIGHT IS PUTTING HUMAN CONSCIENCE TO THE TEST, CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER TELLS QF TALK

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 14 November 2023: Palestine is a test of humanity, dignity, and human conscience, an American Muslim scholar and civil rights leader has told Qatar Foundation’s Education City Speaker Series, speaking about the war on Gaza.

The talk, titled Palestine: A Test of Human Conscience, was delivered by Dr. Omar Suleiman, the founder and president of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research and a theologically driven activist for human rights, at Qatar National Convention Centre.

“Palestine is a test to the fitra of all humanity, a test specifically to the faith of all Muslims, the natural human conscience of every human being that claims to uphold any moral framework,” he said. “How much can you witness without acting, how much can you see without seeing, how much can you hear without crying?

“There is something that Palestine does to each and every single one of us. And this is that it reminds us of the reality of our own purpose, and it reminds us of the basic idea of being committed to something greater than yourself.

“There is one cause that can fill the streets in the Global North and Global South, that can fill the streets in the Muslim world, and fill the streets in the Western world, and it's this cause of Palestine.”

Dr. Suleiman aired his belief that the Palestine situation “exposes those that claim to be on the side of truth of justice and that speak about a moral high ground when they act in the lowest of ways”, saying: “Palestine exposes friends and enemies. Palestine exposes the way that humanity can betray its basic inclinations when there's a political advantage.”

He also questioned whether a child “with no political education” would believe the attacks on Gaza and the resulting death toll were justified, saying: “An eight-year-old would say it’s not. But somehow seasoned diplomats, politicians, and media commentators can look the world in the eye and say this is entirely justified.”

And Dr. Suleiman spoke about how to help the people of Palestine as the daily attacks on their land continue. “Your prayer is significant – the most significant form of protest that you have, the most significant form of connection, and the most effective [tool] of what is at your disposal,” he said.

Telling the audience that “average people using social media are breaking through the hypnosis of legacy media”, he said: “What is effective is sustained, collective work.

“Sustained, because Israel is counting on us to get tired and the protests to die down. And when you work together strategically, you can work miracles. If you come together, you think of a single campaign and you’re able to galvanize around that campaign.

“It doesn’t matter what part of the world you are in; if you are sincere, your strategy will be successful.”

And concluding his talk, Dr. Suleiman said: "We all have to challenge with what has been made available to us, and where our voice is going to be most effective.”

The Education City Speaker Series is a Qatar Foundation platform for dialogue that allows the public to hear from and interact with local, regional, and international thought-leaders and experts.





