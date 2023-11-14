Denmark To Donate EUR 7M For The Ukraine Energy Support Fund

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukraine Energy Support Fund will soon receive the first part of the contribution from Denmark in the amount of EUR 4 million, while another EUR 3 million will be provided by the partner country later.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy reported this with reference to the meeting of Energy Minister German Galushchenko and his Danish counterpart, according to Ukrinform.

"Denmark will transfer to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund a grant contribution in the total amount of EUR 7 million, which will be allocated for the purchase of equipment to restore energy infrastructure affected by the Russian strikes," said the Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities of Denmark, Lars Aagaard, according to the report posted in Ukrainian.

He specified that EUR 4 million will be paid in the near future and another EUR 3 million will arrive later.

The meeting of the Ukrainian and Danish ministers took place within the framework of the international conference "Energy for the recovery of Ukraine", organized under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy in Warsaw.

Aagaard emphasized that Denmark will continue to help Ukraine in repelling the Russian aggressor, in particular on the energy front. This is a clear position of both the country's government and Danish businesses.

Galushchenko, in turn, thanked Denmark for becoming the first sponsor of the Fund, making a grant contribution in the amount of about EUR 536,000. These funds were directed to the purchase of energy equipment for 10 Ukrainian energy companies.

"During the war, the Ukrainian-Danish energy partnership played an important role for the urgent repair and development of decentralized generation. We appreciate the help of the Danish government and the entire nation..." - noted the head of the Ministry of Energy.

As reported, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in the spring of 2022 on the joint initiative of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko and the European Commissioner for Energy Affairs Kadri Simson. The Fund enables governments, international financial organizations, as well as private donors to provide substantial support to the Ukrainian energy sector.