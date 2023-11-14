Kuwait Slams Israeli Occupation Minister's Gaza Nuclear Remarks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Tuesday slammed recent remarks by an Israeli occupation minister over the potential launch of nuclear attacks against the Gaza Strip.

Citing a global treaty banning nuclear weapons tests, known as the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBTO), Kuwait's permanent delegate to the UN and international organizations Talal Al-Fassam told the treaty's Preparatory Commission that his country backs the "full implementation" of the treaty that was formed in 1996.

Commending the efforts of CTBO Executive Secretary Robert Floyd, he urged countries that have yet to commit to the CTBTO to join the list of signatories in a bid to give the accord more credence, which the Kuwaiti diplomat said was essential in eliminating the use of nuclear weapons.

In response to an Israeli occupation minister's comments over the possibility of staging nuclear attacks against the Gaza Strip, he slammed such words as "blatant violations" of international laws and principle, saying it "leaves no doubt" over Israeli occupation's "malicious tendencies" towards the Palestinians.

He went on to deplore in equal measure the "massacres" committed by Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians, in addition to the targeting of healthcare and educational facilities, calling for an immediate ceasefire and subsequent delivery of aid for the Palestinians. (end) amq