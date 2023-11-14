Two Qatari Aircraft Carrying Field Hospital And Aid To Support Palestinians In Gaza Head To Al-Arish

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Two Qatar Armed Forces aircraft headed Tuesday to Al-Arish, the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 54 tons of aid include a field hospital, shelter kits, and food and medical supplies provided by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), and Qatar Charity (QC), in preparation for delivery to Gaza. The aid is part of the State of Qatar's full support to the brotherly Palestinian people amid the difficult humanitarian conditions resulted by the Israeli bombardment of Gaza Strip.

