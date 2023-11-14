Disney Plus Hotstar Announces Third Malayalam Web Series 'Perilloor Premier League'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Disney Plus Hotstar, a leading OTT platform, is coming with the third web series in Malayalam on Tuesday. The first two web series, Kerala Crime Files and Masterpeace have gained the attention of audiences. The makers have released the first look of the series, titled Perilloor Premier League. The series is directed by Praveen Chandran.





The series will promise to create a garland of laughter by focusing on the extraordinary events unfolding through the common people of the small village of Perilloor.

The story of this series revolves around Malvika, who unexpectedly becomes president in the panchayat elections. Nikhila Vimal is playing the role of Malavika. Many popular stars like Sunny Wayne, Vijayaraghavan, Ashokan, Aju Varghese, and others are lined up in this series.



The series is produced by Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathy under the banner of E4 Entertainment. The series is written by Deepu Pradeep. Deepu Pradeep is the writer of Kunjiramayanam and Padmini. The cinematography is done by Anoop V Shailaja and Ameel. The editing of the series is done by Bhavan Sreekumar, and the music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed.



The first OTT web series in Malayalam, Kerala Crime Files, was released on June 23 on Disney Hotstar. The series was based on a criminal thriller set in the beautiful state of Kerala. Lal and Aju Varghese played key roles. The series was a fascinating watch for the viewers, as it takes a novel approach and provides an entertaining experience. It will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi

The second OTT web series in Malayalam was released on October 25. The web series, titled Masterpeace, stars Sharafudheen and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The series was directed by Sreejith N, the writer of Bro Daddy. The series tells an interesting family story

