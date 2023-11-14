Pipe Coatings Market Demand, Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Overview, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) he research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Pipe Coatings Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Pipe Coatings Market is valued approximately USD 8.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.90% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Pipe Coatings is a sensible solution carried out on purpose to preserve the integrity of pipes. This coating assists in maintaining a protective layer that shields pipes from corrosions harmful effects. This improves the performance and increases the longevity of the pipelines. Pipe coatings can be applied in a single as well as triple layer. One of the key reasons fueling the growth of the pipe coating industry is the rising need for sewage treatment throughout the globe. The market is growing faster because to the rising interest in pipe coating, which has a number of benefits including improved flow, decreased abrasion, and higher wear resistance. The market is also influenced by the widespread use of Pipe coating is used in the oil and gas industry to carry heavy oil, crude oil, and petroleum products

Growth in the oil and gas sector is propelling the market. Pipes are necessary in petroleum offshore and onshore production as well as refineries in the oil and gas sector. Upstream, middle, and downstream pipelines are necessary in the petroleum sector. As a result, the need for pipe coatings increases. According to BP, oil output in 2021 grew by around 1.6% over the previous year and is likely to rise further throughout the projection period. Global oil output is expected to reach 4,221 million tonnes in 2021, up from 4,171 million tonnes in 2020. Additionally, increase in the popularity of mobile coating technology is anticipated to create the lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. However, the high content of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in pipe coatings stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Pipe Coatings Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 owing growing demand for applications in the irrigation sector, construction, oil and gas, and other industries. Also, growth in the oil & gas and infrastructure industries in the region is anticipated to support the market growth. North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the rapid expansion of the oil and gas industry, growing focus on asset protection and longevity, infrastructure development, and growing oil and gas production.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M

A.W. Chesterton Co.

Aegion Coating Services

Akzo Nobel NV

Al Qahtani Pipe Coating Industries

Allan Edwards Inc.

Arabian Pipe Coating Co.

BASF SE

Bauhuis BV

Borusan Mannesmann

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2022, The Sherwin-Williams Company announced the completion of its acquisition of Sika AGs European industrial coatings division. The purchased company will be incorporated into the Performance Coatings Group operational segment of Sherwin-Williams.

In August 2021, the ambient-cure of the future PPG debuted the PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD coating. It was created to withstand challenging corrosion-under-insulation (CUI) circumstances. Pipelines, vessels, and structural elements are well protected from corrosion when plants are operating.

Global Pipe Coatings Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Form, Surface Type, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Fusion Bonded Epoxy

Metallic Coatings

Concrete Coatings

Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings

By Form:

Liquid

Powder

By Surface type:

External

Internal

By End User:

Chemical Processing Marine

Water & Water Treatment

Oil & Gas Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

