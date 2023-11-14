Azerbaijan's Security Service Holds Meeting With President Of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Head of the
State Security Service, Chairman of the State Commission for
Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens of Azerbaijan Ali
Naghiyev received a delegation headed by President of the OSCE
Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma, Trend reports.
At the meeting held in the conditions of mutual exchange of
views, the main topic of discussion was the current situation in
the South Caucasus region after the military activities in
Karabakh, ensuring safe living of people in the territory of
Karabakh, complications caused by the high level of contamination
of the region with mines, and the uncertainty of the fate of
persons taken prisoner as a result of the conflict.
Ali Naghiyev noted that Azerbaijan is currently carrying out
large-scale reconstruction work in the lands liberated from
Armenian occupation. However, due to the fact that a significant
part of these territories is mined by Armenia, the failure to
provide the Azerbaijani side with mine maps or inaccurate
indication of the locations of mines seriously hinders the rapid
implementation of the reconstruction and construction process.
Taking into account that the number of victims of mine terror is
increasing day by day, the need for the OSCE, along with other
international organizations, to put pressure on Armenia to provide
accurate mine maps was stressed.
Referring to the issue of about 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens
missing as a result of Armenia's military aggression against
Azerbaijan and the policy of ethnic cleansing, Ali Naghiyev said
that although the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation
made it easier to search for them, it has not yet been possible to
clarify the fate of a significant number of them. Demonstrating
non-constructiveness in this direction as well, Armenia refuses to
cooperate in the search for mass graves of Azerbaijanis under
various pretexts.
He mentioned that despite all this, Azerbaijan spares no efforts
to establish lasting peace and stability in the region, always
giving priority to the principles of neighborhood and peaceful
coexistence, comprehensively guarantees and ensures the security of
persons of Armenian origin living in Karabakh. The head of the
Azerbaijani Security Service also stressed the importance of
normalizing relations with Armenia and signing a peace treaty.
During the conversation, the guests were informed that while
there is a favorable opportunity for establishing a stable peace in
the region, it is unacceptable that some states arm Armenia in
order to aggravate the situation in the region once again, as it
will lead to reigniting the war.
President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma, in her
turn, noted that the organization represented by her can provide
necessary support to the confidence building process between
Azerbaijan and Armenia and expressed her position on the future
security of the region.
Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the
meeting.
