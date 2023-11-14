               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Parliament Passes Draft State Budget For 2024 In First Reading


11/14/2023 8:09:05 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 was discussed in the first reading at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

The document, after discussion, was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.

The revenues of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024 will amount to 34.2 billion manat ($20.1 billion), expenditures – 36.8 billion manat, or $21.6 billion (including centralized revenues – almost 33.4 billion manat, or $19.6 billion; local revenues – 773.1 million manat, or $454.8 million; centralized expenditures – 35.98 billion manat, $21.2 billion; local expenditures – 782.5 million manat, or $460.3 million).

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN14112023000187011040ID1107421725

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search