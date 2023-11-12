Ukrainian Driver Dies Near Border Checkpoint In Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 54-year-old truck driver from Ukraine died in Poland in a parking lot near the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint, where he was waiting to cross the border.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Serhiy Derkach announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"A Ukrainian driver who planned to cross the border died in his truck in front of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint. This happened in a parking lot of the city of Chelm, not far from the checkpoint," he wrote, expressing condolences to the family on behalf of the ministry's team.

The 54-year-old man came to the parking lot on November 11, where he was waiting to cross the border.

According to Derkach, the final information about the cause of death will be communicated by the Polish prosecutor's office after all the details are studied. However, there is currently no reason to believe that the death occurred due to unnatural causes.

"Together with the consulate, we are keeping this situation under control. [...] In order to avoid manipulations and aggravation of the situation surrounding the blocking of the border, I urge you to use only official information," he added.

On November 6, Polish haulers started blocking the movement of trucks near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne - Rava Ruska and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

The demands to the Polish government include the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian haulers, strengthening transport rules for foreigners under ECMT (European Conference of Ministers of Transport), the impossibility of registering a company in Poland if its financial activity is carried out outside the EU, the creation of a separate queue for vehicles with license plates of EU countries, the creation of a separate queue at all borders for empty trucks, and gaining access to Ukraine's Shliakh (Path) system.