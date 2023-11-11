NITC Inks Mou With ICAR-IISR To Promote Research In Agri Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) Calicut, Nov 11 (KNN)

The National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NITC) has entered into an MoU with the Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) - Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) to promote research in the agriculture sector.

The collaboration aims at joint educational, training and research activities. The initiative is to ensure mutual benefit by exchanging knowledge of technological domains and agriculture domains.



The MoU between the two organisations stresses on the need for exchange of invitations to scholars including faculty members, research personnel, and graduate students for lectures and campus visits.



“The collaboration is expected to help us focus on modernised research activities setting aside traditional research,” said R. Dinesh, Director, ICAR-IISR.



He also stressed the significance of collaboration in fostering mentorship in entrepreneurship and research in the spices sector.

The two institutions will now exchange scholars for participation in conferences, symposia, and seminars. Besides, the exchange of information in fields of interest to both parties is expected to benefit the academia at NITC and the research fraternity at ICAR-IISR.

The MoU will also allow for expert participation and practical training in pre-identified or selected field sites. Researchers fr0m both institutions have long been collaborating.



