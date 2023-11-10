(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Polygood and Danube Group Join Forces for Middle East Expansion in the Year of Sustainability







DUBAI, November 2, 2023:

The Good Plastic Company, the largest producer in sustainable materials, is proud to announce the exclusive distribution of its revolutionary surface material, Polygood®, into the Middle East with the successful conglomerate Danube Group.



Danube Group, a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate, with its inception in 1993 has established itself as a major player in various sectors including building materials, home dcor, hospitality, sanitary solutions, and real estate development to name a few. With a significant presence in the Middle East and worldwide, the partnership with The Good Plastic Company marks another step towards the promotion of sustainable solutions in the region.

Danube Group has grown into one of the largest building materials companies in the Middle East, with diversified branches across the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and India. The company's global reach also extends to procurement offices in China and Canada, reflecting its commitment to providing quality products and services across the world.

The launch event for this partnership will take place on November 9th at the material library Colab in Dubai, during Dubai Design Week. The event will be an opportunity for visitors to engage with Polygood® and experience the innovative possibilities it offers.

Madhusudhan Rao, CEO, Danube Group, said,“Our collaboration with Polygood® reflects our shared vision of a greener, more sustainable future, and we're excited to pioneer this change in the Middle East. We are confident that together, we will catalyze a positive change and environmental stewardship across our communities. On the precipice of COP28 in Dubai, I also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the visionary leaders of Dubai for their unwavering commitment to sustainability.”

Polygood® is an innovative surface material that is produced entirely from 100% recycled plastic. Its unique properties not only enhance interior and exterior designs but also exemplify a commitment to environmental responsibility. The material is not only aesthetically appealing but also sustainable, contributing to the reduction of plastic waste and the conservation of valuable resources.

Polygood® Lights Up Dubai Design Week with 'Icebergs in the Desert'

As part of the partnership, Danube Group will showcase Polygood® at Dubai Design Week, a renowned design and innovation event. Visitors will be able to see Polygood® in action at Isola Design, where there will be a spectacular installation titled 'Icebergs in the Desert,' designed by Tellurico. This installation serves to draw attention to the global warming problem and was created using 500 kg of recycled plastic. Additionally, other objects made of Polygood® such as a bar, signage, and pedestals, for a total amount of 1,420 kg of plastic used, will be on display, showcasing the material's versatility and aesthetic possibilities. It is a highlight of the Isola exhibition, an event that demonstrates the endless possibilities that sustainable materials like Polygood® can offer.