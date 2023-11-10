Russian Troops Attack Nikopol With Kamikaze Drones, Killing Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Nikopol in the Dnipro region with two kamikaze drones, killing a 67-year-old woman and injuring a 68-year-old man.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"In the afternoon, the enemy attacked Nikopol with two kamikaze drones. A 67-year-old woman was killed. A 68-year-old man sustained shrapnel injuries. He is hospitalized," the statement said.

According to Lysak, the consequences of the attacks are being clarified.

Earlier, the head of the RMA informed about the downing of an enemy UAV over the Kryvyi Rih district.