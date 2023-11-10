Defense Forces Repel More Than 50 Attacks In Seven Sectors General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 51 Russian attacks in Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka and three other sectors of the front.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the Russian troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

Russian command faces significant difficulties due to actions of UAF on left bank of Kherson region - ISW

Throughout the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched 11 strikes on the areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Also, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed five Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs and one Kh-59 guided missile. Units of the missile forces hit eight enemy artillery pieces, one command post, three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one air defense system, and four radio EW stations.

According to the General Staff, the enemy launched one missile attack and 46 airstrikes, launched 36 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Damage was caused to private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure. Following Russian attacks, casualties among civilians were reported.

In total, 59 combat clashes took place throughout the day. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Russian army lost about 10,000 troops, more than 100 tanks and seven Su-25 aircraft over a month of active assaults on Avdiivka.