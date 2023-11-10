Indo-Japan Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Organise Business Networking Meet In Chennai On Nov 27

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Nov 10 (KNN) The Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organising a business networking meeting in New Delhi on November 27.

The meeting will be led by an 18-member delegation fr0m Kochi Prefecture. The delegation

comprises senior officials fr0m the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Labour Department of the prefectural government and representatives of manufacturing companies

of repute.



Indian companies can participate in the meeting and can mail or call at 044 48556140 for further details.

Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IJCCI) is the only all-India bilateral chamber for strengthening Japan-India relations in educational, cultural and economic fields.

The IJCCI provide information on trade and investment, offer leads for export-import trade in select areas, Educate the Japanese business community on investment potentials in India, Arrange meetings of business leaders and officials and helps establish business and government contacts in the States and the Centre. It also helps in organizing visits of industrial teams to and fr0m Japan.

(KNN Bureau)