Qatar University Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha Inaugurated

Doha: Qatar University (QU) inaugurated its pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha, bearing the slogan "Cultivating Knowledge; Harvesting the Future." The opening ceremony was attended by QU President Dr. Omar Al Ansari, a number of vice presidents, deans of colleges, university officials and interested members of the public.

QU's Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha aims to showcase a number of research projects and innovations contributed by the university's distinguished scientists and students. It includes several areas that allow visitors to learn about these pioneering projects and innovations that contribute to the country's sustainability efforts.

QU President Dr. Omar Al Ansari said, "It is our pleasure to be a part of Expo 2023 Doha, which is a valuable platform for Qatar University to share its extensive efforts in agriculture, environment and sustainability. Some of the most pressing challenges our world faces today are the issues of climate change, food insecurity, desertification, loss of biodiversity - and it is a shared issue. We all have a responsibility to use our resources, through research, technology and innovation, to find solutions to these challenges."

He added that Qatar University pavilion showcases pioneering projects in these fields and offers a glimpse of what Qatar University is doing to contribute to Qatar's sustainability efforts.