Italy Vows To Support Uzbekistan's WTO Accession

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 10. Italy has
expressed its readiness to support Uzbekistan's entry into the
World Trade Organization and the adoption of an Expanded
Partnership Agreement with the European Union, Trend reports.
The news followed a meeting between President of Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella in the
Kuksaroy residence of Uzbekistan's Tashkent.
During the talks, the parties discussed issues of further
expanding bilateral strategic partnerships and multifaceted
relations in priority areas.
The Italian president emphasized his strong support for
irreversible reforms in New Uzbekistan and highly appreciated
Uzbekistan's efforts aimed at ensuring stability within the
region.
Special attention was paid to the practical implementation of
the agreements reached during the official visit of the President
of Uzbekistan to Italy in June this year.
Moreover, an agreement has been reached to hold the first
meeting of the Strategic Dialogue at the level of foreign ministers
next year.
As a result of the meeting, the presidents stressed the
importance of continuing active contacts between parliaments and
foreign ministries in Italy and Uzbekistan.
Meanwhile, commerce between Italy and Uzbekistan was fixed at
$157.5 million from January through April of 2023.
Furthermore, trade turnover between the two countries in 2022
amounted to $381.1 million. Exports totaled $51.3 million,
representing a 27.8 percent year-on-year gain, while imports
totaled $329.8 million, representing a 15.5 percent decline from
the previous year's calculations.
The portfolio of joint projects between Uzbekistan and Italy
amounts to 9 billion euros.
