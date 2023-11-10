Italy Vows To Support Uzbekistan's WTO Accession

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 10. Italy has expressed its readiness to support Uzbekistan's entry into the World Trade Organization and the adoption of an Expanded Partnership Agreement with the European Union, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella in the Kuksaroy residence of Uzbekistan's Tashkent.

During the talks, the parties discussed issues of further expanding bilateral strategic partnerships and multifaceted relations in priority areas.

The Italian president emphasized his strong support for irreversible reforms in New Uzbekistan and highly appreciated Uzbekistan's efforts aimed at ensuring stability within the region.

Special attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Italy in June this year.

Moreover, an agreement has been reached to hold the first meeting of the Strategic Dialogue at the level of foreign ministers next year.

As a result of the meeting, the presidents stressed the importance of continuing active contacts between parliaments and foreign ministries in Italy and Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, commerce between Italy and Uzbekistan was fixed at $157.5 million from January through April of 2023.

Furthermore, trade turnover between the two countries in 2022 amounted to $381.1 million. Exports totaled $51.3 million, representing a 27.8 percent year-on-year gain, while imports totaled $329.8 million, representing a 15.5 percent decline from the previous year's calculations.

The portfolio of joint projects between Uzbekistan and Italy amounts to 9 billion euros.

