HMTT, A Meme Coin, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list HMTT(Hype Meme Token) on 10th November 2023, at 5:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the HMTT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 10th November 2023, at 5:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







What is HMTT and the Hype Culture

In the ever-evolving world of internet culture,“hype memes” have emerged as a dynamic and engaging way to express enthusiasm, excitement, and sometimes sheer astonishment. In essence, the Hype Meme has become a powerful tool to spread positivity and rally others to partake in the collective fun.

In a similar vein, the world of cryptocurrency has not been immune to the influence of hype culture. One notable example is Dogecoin, a digital currency that started as a lighthearted internet joke but has evolved into a significant player in the crypto market.

Hype Meme Token is like the DogeCoin, aiming at making holders rich and committed to hype holders over night.

Tokenomics

Total Supply 150,000,000,000 HMTT

Burnt 10%

CEX Listing 20%

ADD Liquidity 30%

Advisor and Team 10%

Community and Partnerships 10%

Development 10%

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About HMTT

We brought to you the new meme, Hype Meme Token (HMTT) Like Doge Coin, Hype me is going to make you rich and committed to hype you over the night. HMT will burn 10% of Token from the total supply and will add liquidity 30% as well to ensure the sustainability of HMT. it will bring trends like Doge and Floki CEO what they did in the past. Our goal is to list HMT on 10-15 major top CEX which will dominate worldwide in all memes. We are bridging Cross cross-chain between BSC and ETH. To learn more about HMTT, please visit the official website , Twitter , or join the telegram community .