17Th Kuwaiti Aid Plane For Palestinians Arrives At Egypt's Arish

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 9 (KUNA) - The 17th Kuwaiti plane loaded with 40 tons of humanitarian aid allocated for the Gazans landed at Egypt's Al-Arish Airport Thursday.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Mahmoud Al-Misbah, head of relief sector at the Kuwait Society for Relief, said the aid includes three ambulances, and food and medical supplies.

The aid comes upon the political leadership's directives, in cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense and Social Affairs as well as some charities, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director General of the Kuwait Society for Relief, Omar Al-Thuwaini, said that the Kuwaiti aid is part of a campaign in support of Palestine, in which all Kuwaiti government agencies and charitable societies cooperate to provide humanitarian support to the people of the Gaza Strip.

This assistance provided by the society, which includes 22 Kuwaiti charitable committees, in cooperation with Zakat House, the Public Secretariat of Awqaf and Public Authority for Minors Affairs, he noted.

Kuwait's relief aid arrived at Al-Arish Airport to be delivered to the Gazans has reached so far 439 tons of food and medical supplies, ambulances, clothes and others. (end)

