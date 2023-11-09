In Kharkiv Region, Russians Shell Over 15 Settlements

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched artillery and mortar strikes at more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region.

That's according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov , who reported the news on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

According to him, in the Slobozhansk direction, Russian artillery and mortars were active, targeting the settlements of Veterynarne and Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district, Vovchansk in Chuhuiv district, and Kupiansk.

The invaders launched airstrikes on Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, and Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi.

update: Ukrainian aircraft launch 15 strikes on enemy positions over past da

The Russians also went for a series of assaults in the area of Synkivka, where Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks.

At 12:00, the Russians shelled Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, where a household and a kindergarten sustained damage.

As Syniehubov noted, at 13:00, the enemy struck the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhuiv district, hitting a household.

A local man, 48, was killed by a Russian artillery strike that targeted the Izium district.

The administration chief added that at 15:00, the Russian army hit the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district. No casualties were reported in the area.

At 21:25, the enemy shelled the town of Kupiansk, where a garage and a car went ablaze.

Last day, sapper teams from the State Emergency Service inspected more than 13 hectares of territory in Kharkiv region, neutralizing 155 explosive objects.

According to Syniehubov, as of the morning of November 9, a total of 220 children were evacuated from

communities in the Kupiansk district most affected by ongoing hostilities.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a civilian man was killed in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv region, as a result of Russian shelling on November 7.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov , Facebook