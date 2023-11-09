Kuwait's 17Th Aid Plane To Gaza With 32 Tons Of Supplies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- The 17th plane within the Kuwaiti relief air bridge took off Thursday, heading to the Egyptian city Al-Arish, carrying 32 tons of necessities, to be delivered to Gaza Strip.

The aid plane comes in line of a campaign launched to aid Palestinian in Gaza initiated by The Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR), General Secretariat of Endowments, Kuwait Zakat House, the Public Authority for Minor Affairs and Myfatoorah company.

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Saleh, Chairman of Board of Kuwait Society for Relief told KUNA prior to departure that (KSR) is continuing its humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine in Gaza after the vicious and continuous bombardment of the occupation Israeli army.

The plan contains 32 tons of supplies and medical necessities in addition to 3 ambulances, two of which have Intensive Care Units (ICU) equipment, Al-Saleh added.

Director General of the Zakat House of Kuwait Dr. Majed Al-Azmi told KUNA that Kuwait is striving to prevent any harm against the Palestinian in the Gaza Strip and will continue their aid for as long as it needed.

Meanwhile, official at the Public Authority for Minor Affairs Bashayer Al-Idan said that the authority role is to aid all those in need especially in Gaza in these difficult times.

She added that the authority held many aid campaigns before to help the needy as it did after the earthquakes in Turkiye and Morocco in addition to the floods in Libya and Pakistan.

Acting director of The Public Authority for Minor Affairs Nasser Al-Hamad said that the authority assistance to (aid Palestine) campaign reached KD 500,000 most of which is in medical assistance, ambulances and food supplies.

For his part, Abdullah Al-Dabbous, founder and managing director of MyFatoorah said that his company's USD 250,000 participation is the first in this campaign and expressed his appreciation and gratitude to all those who helped in delivering aid to the people of Palestine.(end) slm