Cabinet Nod To Amend Provisions Of Environmental Protection Law

First - Approval of: 1- A draft decision of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change to amend some provisions of the executive regulations of the Environmental Protection Law issued by Decision No 4 of 2005.

2- A draft decision of the Minister of Transport specifying the conditions for the certificate of professional competence and the entities licensed to approve it.

3- The draft decision is prepared based on the provisions of Article 15 of Law No 9 of 2019 regarding road transport of hazardous substances.

Second - Approval of: 1- A draft letter of intent between the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in Qatar and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

2- A draft letter of intent to bridge the gaps in current and future workforce skills between the government of Qatar and the World Economic Forum.

3- A draft memorandum of understanding between the Police Academy in Qatar and the King Fahd Security College in Saudi Arabia.

4- A draft MoU for co-operation in social development and the family between the governments of Qatar and Tunisia.

5- A draft MoU between the governments of Qatar and Rwanda for co-operation in communications and information technology.

Third - The Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon: 1- A draft Cabinet decision regarding the system of attaches and technical and administrative employees assigned to work in the country's diplomatic and consular missions.

2- The semi-annual report of the Committee for Regulation of Non-Qatari Ownership and Use of the Real Estate during the period from 3/1 to 9/10/2023.

3- Report on the outcomes of the 49th session of the Arab Labour Conference.

4- A report on the outcomes of the visit made by HE the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs to Croatia during September 2023.

