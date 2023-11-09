Cabinet Nod To Amend Provisions Of Environmental Protection Law

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan Wednesday. After the meeting, HE the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement: The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows: First - Approval of: 1- A draft decision of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change to amend some provisions of the executive regulations of the Environmental Protection Law issued by Decision No 4 of 2005.
2- A draft decision of the Minister of Transport specifying the conditions for the certificate of professional competence and the entities licensed to approve it.
3- The draft decision is prepared based on the provisions of Article 15 of Law No 9 of 2019 regarding road transport of hazardous substances.
Second - Approval of: 1- A draft letter of intent between the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in Qatar and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).
2- A draft letter of intent to bridge the gaps in current and future workforce skills between the government of Qatar and the World Economic Forum.
3- A draft memorandum of understanding between the Police Academy in Qatar and the King Fahd Security College in Saudi Arabia.
4- A draft MoU for co-operation in social development and the family between the governments of Qatar and Tunisia.
5- A draft MoU between the governments of Qatar and Rwanda for co-operation in communications and information technology.
Third - The Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon: 1- A draft Cabinet decision regarding the system of attaches and technical and administrative employees assigned to work in the country's diplomatic and consular missions.
2- The semi-annual report of the Committee for Regulation of Non-Qatari Ownership and Use of the Real Estate during the period from 3/1 to 9/10/2023.
3- Report on the outcomes of the 49th session of the Arab Labour Conference.
4- A report on the outcomes of the visit made by HE the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs to Croatia during September 2023.
