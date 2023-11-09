President Ilham Aliyev Attends 16Th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit In Tashkent (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization has kicked off in the city of Tashkent, the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government.

They posed together for a group photo.

Will be updated