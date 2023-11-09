               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Attends 16Th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit In Tashkent (PHOTO)


11/9/2023 2:12:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization has kicked off in the city of Tashkent, the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government.

They posed together for a group photo.

Will be updated

MENAFN09112023000187011040ID1107398251

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search