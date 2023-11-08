Deadly Clashes Erupt Between Sudan's Army, RSF In Khartoum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Deadly clashes broke out Wednesday between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), amid heavy exchange o artillery which targeted the army-owned northern military area, north of Omdurman.

The army dispatched big military reinforcements to the old districts in the city and in the western neighborhoods where the RSF are located, eyewitnesses told KUNA.

These areas have witnessed clashes since early Wednesday that are the deadliest in the last two months, while smoke was seen, and sounds of heavy and light ammunition were heard.

Meanwhile, the RSF artillery bombarded the army's military area in Omdurman, while several projectiles fell in some areas, east of the city.

The RSF claimed in a post on "X" social networking site its full control over some forces in North Darfur.

Furthermore, El-Fasher City witnessed violent clashes Tuesday between the two parties; a few days after the RSF announced its control of three important cities in the Darfur region out of five, including the army headquarters. (end)

