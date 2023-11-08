               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Embarked On Visit To Uzbekistan (PHOTO)


11/8/2023 3:09:51 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Uzbekistan to attend the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Tashkent International Airport.

The President of Azerbaijan was welcomed by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials.

MENAFN08112023000187011040ID1107396600

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search