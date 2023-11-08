President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Embarked On Visit To Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Uzbekistan to
attend the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation
Organization.
A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Tashkent
International Airport.
The President of Azerbaijan was welcomed by Prime Minister of
Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials.
