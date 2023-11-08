               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Armenian Military Vehicles' License Plates Demonstrated In Military Parade In Khankendi


11/8/2023 6:10:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the parade held in the city of Khankendi, a huge plaque made from the number plates of military vehicles and equipment taken as booty from the Armenian armed forces illegally stationed in the territories of Azerbaijan was displayed.

Azernews reports that the board was placed on a military vehicle belonging to the Azerbaijan Armed Forces.

The word ZƏFƏR (Victory) is written in large letters on the board. That sign was placed on a large truck and passed in front of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev on the square during the parade.

It should be noted that on November 8, a military parade dedicated to the third anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War was held in Khankendi.

The President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev participated in the parade.

MENAFN08112023000195011045ID1107393405

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search