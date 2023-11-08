Armenian Military Vehicles' License Plates Demonstrated In Military Parade In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the parade held in the city of Khankendi, a huge plaque made
from the number plates of military vehicles and equipment taken as
booty from the Armenian armed forces illegally stationed in the
territories of Azerbaijan was displayed.
Azernews reports that the board was placed on a military vehicle
belonging to the Azerbaijan Armed Forces.
The word ZƏFƏR (Victory) is written in large
letters on the board. That sign was placed on a large truck and
passed in front of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev on the square
during the parade.
It should be noted that on November 8, a military parade
dedicated to the third anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic
War was held in Khankendi.
The President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed
Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son
Heydar Aliyev participated in the parade.
