More Than 900 Drones Sent To Front Lines As Part Of Ukraine's Army Of Drones Project

More than 900 UAVs have been delivered to the front as part of the Army of Drones project, with most drones made in Ukraine.

The press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Another reinforcement for the front. 900+ drones were handed over to the fighters," the post reads.

According to the ministry, most UAVs are Ukrainian-made. These are attack and reconnaissance UAVs, kamikaze drones and secret copters.

According to the report, they will scout Russian positions in the rear, attack equipment, manpower, command centers and deal an irreparable blow to the enemy.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked everyone who supplies Ukraine's defense forces with drones and teaches them how to work with them.

In a post on Facebook , the head of state published a video showing the work of drones at the front.

"Every day our warriors destroy Russian equipment and invaders. A significant part of the job is done with drones. I am grateful to each and every one who produces and supplies drones for our Defense Forces! Thank you to everyone who teaches warriors to work with drones!" the president said.

