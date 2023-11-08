Joy Of Karabakh War Victory Makes Us A Happy Nation, Says Baku Resident

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The joy of the
[Karabakh war] victory makes us a happy nation, Resident of
Azerbaijan's Baku Sharif Karimli told Trend .
He takes part in festive marches in Baku on the occasion of
November 8 - Victory Day.
"Our fathers and grandfathers once tasted the joy of victory,
and when they told us about it, this joy seemed unusual to us. But
fate has ordered so that God gave us this joy too. The whole
Azerbaijani nation marks this victory. Today children come to the
Military Trophy Park and see what a blow we dealt to the enemy,"
Karimli said.
"I felt it was my duty to be here today and meet our veterans.
When I come to the Military Trophy Park and look at the destroyed
enemy equipment, I feel the greatness of this victory again,"
Karimli added.
Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the
Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on
November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The
liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second
Karabakh war.
By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated
December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in
Azerbaijan.
