Shoukry Reaffirms Egypt's Steadfast Support For Palestinian Rights

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry reiterated Egypt's unwavering support for the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, including their right to establish an independent, viable, and contiguous Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He made these remarks during his meeting with Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, as part of the consultation and coordination on the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the blatant violations of Palestinian human rights that accompanied it.



Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Shoukry emphasized that the humanitarian shock caused by the continuous Israeli bombardment of civilian facilities and the policies of collective punishment such as siege and displacement, requires the international parties to fulfill their legal, humanitarian and political responsibilities to end this catastrophe and to work earnestly to support the ceasefire as soon as possible.



Shoukry also updated the UN official on the efforts undertaken by Egypt and the outcomes of political contacts with regional and international partners, organizations, and UN relief agencies to push for a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

In this regard, Shoukry stressed the need for more coordinated efforts from various parties to ensure the entry of humanitarian assistance sufficiently and sustainably and to overcome the deliberate obstacles imposed by the Israeli side. He also stressed that the provision of aid should not distract some international parties from supporting an immediate ceasefire.



On a related note, Shoukry said that Tuesday marks a month since the outbreak of the crisis, and the number of civilian casualties in Gaza has exceeded ten thousand, including more than four thousand and eight hundred children. Shoukry pointed out that this represents clear evidence of the double standards that some international parties apply to armed conflicts in different regions, and that the international community should intervene immediately to stop the Israeli aggressions against the residents of the Gaza Strip and provide the necessary protection to civilians, in accordance with the obligations of states under international law and international humanitarian law.

The UN official praised the Egyptian efforts to contain the repercussions of the crisis and work to end it. He also thanked the Egyptian government for facilitating his mission in Egypt and enabling him to visit the Rafah border crossing, affirming the keenness to continue joint coordination on ways to alleviate the humanitarian crisis facing civilians in Gaza.



Shoukry asserted that Palestinian human rights are not less than those in other countries and that the right to life and security is an undisputed and indisputable issue, and is considered a given in international laws, and humanitarian and moral norms.

Shoukry also met with Jibril Rajoub, the Secretary of the Central Committee of the Fatah movement, to discuss the situation in Gaza and the efforts to end the war and its consequences.



Shoukry emphasized the need for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and urged Israel to respect international and humanitarian law as the occupying power. He condemned the attacks on the Palestinian people and called for unhindered access to humanitarian and relief assistance in Gaza. He also reaffirmed Egypt's support for the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people during this crisis.

He expressed his rejection of the double standards of some international parties, who failed to agree on a solution to end the humanitarian catastrophe and stop the Israeli violations and aggressions. He said that these actions cannot be justified by the right of self-defense or the fight against terrorism.



Rajoub thanked Egypt for its important and continuous role in supporting the Palestinian cause and its efforts to contain the crisis and reduce its impact. He stressed the importance of continuing consultation and coordination with Egypt at the bilateral and international levels on all aspects of the crisis.



Shoukry also reiterated that Egypt will not allow any attempts to undermine the rights of the Palestinian people or to liquidate the Palestinian cause. He said that the only way to achieve lasting peace and coexistence in the region is to support the two-state solution.