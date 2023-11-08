EU State`s Warns of Potential 'Putin-Like' Figures in EU

(MENAFN) Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has issued a stark warning, urging European nations not to waver in their support for Ukraine. He emphasized that a defeat for Ukraine could pave the way for politicians in the European Union who emulate Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Ciolacu pledged that Bucharest would maintain its "multi-dimensional support" for Kiev, despite the weariness of the prolonged conflict and potential political repercussions.



Ciolacu underscored that the political costs of such support are outweighed by the precedent that a Russian victory would set. He pointed to a growing popular endorsement of right-wing and populist parties across Europe, expressing concern over the potential emergence of leaders bearing resemblance to Putin.



The Romanian Prime Minister lamented the challenges faced by European Union leaders in reaching a consensus on Ukraine's path to accession to the bloc, citing the positions of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and recently-elected Slovak counterpart Robert Fico.



He also voiced apprehension about the upcoming European Union Parliament elections in June 2024, cautioning that they may bring "more extremist voices into the assembly," potentially creating greater vulnerability within the European Union.



In recent months, Hungary, heavily reliant on Russian energy, has voiced criticism of the European Union's Ukraine policy. The country has refused to supply arms to Kiev and condemned sanctions against Moscow, asserting they could adversely impact the EU's economy. This stance aligns with that of Robert Fico, who campaigned on a platform of providing no assistance to Ukraine, a promise his party upheld following their electoral victory last month. Both nations have also opposed the European Union's EUR50 billion (USD 53.4 billion) aid package to Ukraine.



