Germany Announces Positioning of Tank Battalions to Russian Border

(MENAFN) Germany's Defense Ministry has revealed plans to deploy two tank battalions to Lithuania, where they will form a new brigade alongside NATO's joint Forward Presence Battlegroup, which is already stationed in the Baltic nation. This new unit, set to be operational in 2025, will consist of a total of 4,800 military personnel. In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry confirmed that "Tank Battalion 203 and Mechanized Infantry Battalion 122 will be redeployed to Lithuania," resulting in the formation of Tank Brigade 42. These additional troops will join the rotating German-led NATO contingent once the necessary infrastructure is in place.



At present, approximately 1,700 troops from six NATO member states are stationed in Lithuania, with about half of them being German service members. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius described this planned deployment as a "lighthouse project of the turn of an era." He emphasized that in lieu of the two brigades being relocated, the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) will establish several new units from scratch, which will be based on German soil.



Pistorius further explained in discussions with German media last month that this move aims to demonstrate "solidarity and responsibility in the East Wing." He also acknowledged Russia as a perceived threat, noting that this is likely to remain the case "at least for the next few years." These plans were initially disclosed in June after a meeting between Pistorius and his Lithuanian counterpart, Arvydas Anusauskas, highlighting the collaborative approach to regional security concerns.



