In Odesa, 90 Tons Of Garbage Removed From Street Hit By Rocket

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Odesa utilities have removed 90 tons of garbage from Sofiyivska Street, which was hit by a Russian missile in the evening on November 5.



This was reported by the Odesa City Council on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Utilities have brought Sofiyivska Street to a sanitary condition, where an enemy missile hit in the evening on November 5. About 90 tons of garbage were removed there," informs Natalia Mostovskikh, the head of the Department of Municipal Economy.

According to her, about 1000 square meters of roofs were damaged in the affected buildings.

"The damaged water pipeline was repaired, and in the evening of November 6, houses on the streets adjacent to Sofiyivska Street received water supply. Odesagaz is working on sealing the damaged networks," the official added.

Currently, the apartments are being inspected and acts are being drawn up to receive assistance from the city budget.

As reported, in the evening of November 5, Russian troops launched a missile and drone strike on Odesa. Residential buildings, communication lines and cars were damaged. Six architectural monuments were also damaged, including the building of the Odesa Art Museum. UNESCO strongly condemned the latest attack on Odesa. Cultural sites must be protected in accordance with international law, the organization emphasizes.