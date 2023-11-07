Iraq To Get New $139M Cement Production Line

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
The Saudi company Northern Region Cement has signed a contract with Germany's KHD to build a cement production line in Iraq.
According to a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange, the new plant will have an annual capacity of 1.32 million tons of cement, and the project should be completed within 16 months, at a cost of $139 million.
KHD, a subsidiary of China's AVIC , confirmed an EPC contract with Northern Region Cement for what it called "engineering, equipment supply, construction, commissioning and site services", without specifically mentioning Iraq or the contract value.
(Sources: Saudi Stock Exchange, KHD)
