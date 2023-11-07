Kishida Philippines Trip's Focus Was Japan Defense

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japanese officers have been saying for years that“Taiwan 's defense is Japan's defense.” They'd also tell you,“The Philippines ' defense is Japan's defense.” And it's true.

Island chain strategy. Map: ResearchGate

The Philippines is strategic terrain – part of the so-called“first island chain” running from Japan to Taiwan and onwards through the Philippines to

Malaysia . This chain of islands hems in the Chinese People's Liberation Army, or

PLA , in the event of a war. And in peacetime as well.



The Philippines also plays an essential role in Taiwan's defense, basically guarding Taiwan's southern flank. If

China

moves on Taiwan it will have to deal with the Philippines.

Prime Minister

Fumio Kishida 's recent visit to Manila ought to be viewed in the context of Japanese concerns over its own defense from an aggressive China.

Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr agreed to start talks on a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) such as Japan has with Australia and Great Britain . A pact of that sort makes military interactions between nations easier to conduct.

In fact, Japan and the Philippines already have a military-to-military relationship – although Japan doesn't publicize it much and it is often overshadowed by the more comprehensive Philippine-United States defense activities.

The Akitsushima (PLH-32), a Japan Coast Guard ship, is pictured after it docked at Manila's South Harbor, June 1, 2023. Photo: Jeoffrey Maitem / BenarNews

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) engagements with the Philippines have been going on for some time now – including exercises in the South China Sea where the Chinese have been bullying the Philippine .

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) has joined multilateral exercises and bilateral engagements in and with the Philippines. Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-15 fighters put in a first-ever appearance in the Philippines in 2022.