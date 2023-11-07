PMPY, A Layer 2 Blockchain Platform, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list PMPY on 7th November 2023, at 8:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the PMPY/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 7th November 2023, at 8:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







What is PMPY and its Ecosystem

Prometheum is a Layer 2 blockchain platform built on top of the Ethereum network. It aims to enhance scalability, transaction speed, and security within the Ethereum ecosystem while leveraging Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to ensure network safety and improve performance

Prometheum is designed to address the limitations of the Ethereum network by providing a scalable, secure, and efficient Layer 2 solution. By utilizing Layer 2 scaling techniques, PMPY aims to reduce transaction costs and increase the Input of the Ethereum network.

Prometheum has been built with a modular architecture that combines an optimistic roll-up protocol with Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. This allows PMPY to inherit security from Ethereum and offer cheaper and more accessible data availability. This feature also includes the Prometheum Prodigy Bot which is an autonomous sniper that scans blockchains in real-time and selects preeminted crypto launches to invest in.

Within the PMPY ecosystem, there are 5 significant Prometheum. Prodigy tools.

Prodigy Stake

The secure and dependable platform enables projects to offer attractive Annual Percentage Rates (APR) as rewards to their investors and holders. Investors can optimize their investment with a few clicks, maximizing their profit with minimal hassle.

– Prodigy Flip

Prodigy Flip is a multi-chain-supported exchange protocol that enables the transfer of tokens across different networks at a low cost. Users have the flexibility to select various routes from different swaps. Furthermore, Prodigy Flip is compatible with many wallets including Metamask, Coinbase, Walletconnect, and Trustwallet.

– Prodigy Chain

Prometheum is a Layer 2 blockchain platform built on top of the Ethereum network. It aims to enhance scalability, transaction speed, and security within the Ethereum ecosystem while leveraging Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to ensure network safety and improve performance.

– Prodigy AI

Artificial Intelligence plays a crucial role in enhancing various aspects of PMPY. AI technologies are used for threat detection, analyzing suspicious transaction behavior, and providing intelligent monitoring and network management. Prometheum focuses on optimizing the performance and efficiency of smart contracts on the Ethereum network. With AI integration, smart contracts can be executed more intelligently, enabling advanced data analysis and optimization.

– Prodigy AI Robotic Sniper

Prometheum Prodigy Bot is an autonomous sniper that scans blockchains in real time and selects preempted crypto launches to invest in.

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About PMPY

Prometheum strives to be an innovative, secure, and reliable Layer 2 Ethereum solution. By combining Layer 2 scalability, Cybersecurity, and AI technologies, PMPY aims to support various applications and use cases in the blockchain and fintech ecosystem. To learn more about PMPY, please visit the official website .