Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant Suspends Production Due To Russian Shelling

“In order to preserve the furnace units, the administration of NFP JSC decided to temporarily suspend the production of ferroalloy products," the enterprise's press service said.

It is noted that Nikopol is located five kilometers from occupied Enerhodar, which is why it suffers from enemy artillery shelling every day. In addition, due to the unpredictable actions of the Russian invaders, the plant may experience interruptions in the supply of energy resources, such as electricity and water.

Construction and repair works related to the modernization of equipment and energy communications, which have been repeatedly damaged by shelling, will not stop.

It is emphasized that each employee who will not be involved in the above-mentioned activities will continue to receive payments in accordance with the current legislation. The company will also continue to pay the average salary to all employees mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enterprise will continue to supply partners with ferroalloys that are available in warehouses.

NFP said that stable work will be resumed after the threat of attacks on Ukraine's energy system is eliminated.

As reported, JSC Zaporizhzhia Ferroalloy Plant shut down its furnace units until the end of the heating season to carry out repairs.

