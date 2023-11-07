Kherson Region Preparing To Restore Critical Infrastructure In Left-Bank Part After De-Occupation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson region authorities are preparing to restore critical infrastructure in the left-bank part after the de-occupation of the territory, as it was in the right-bank part, where the enemy destroyed such facilities while retreating.

Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, the head of the press office of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center, Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, we have also heard such information (that Russian invaders are mining critical infrastructure in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region - ed.) On the one hand, it's bad, we remember when... after the liberation of Kherson... there was no electricity, heating, gas, water supply, and it was necessary to restore it rapidly," Tolokonnikov said.

On the other hand, he said, this is a good sign that the occupiers are planning to retreat. Tolokonnikov also noted that the Kherson region authorities are preparing to restore such facilities on the left bank, not counting on the fact that the Russian occupiers will leave critical infrastructure when they retreat.

The press office head assured that the military administrations have, in particular, a strategic stock of generators, a stock of fuelwood, and the necessary supplies from international partners.

As reported by Ukrinform, military administrations are preparing to work after the de-occupation of the left-bank part of Kherson region.

In the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region, Russian invaders are mining critical infrastructure.

In the autumn of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of Kherson region, including the city of Kherson.