Palestinian Min. Extolls Kuwait's Role In Supporting, Assisting Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdulaziz Faisal

CAIRO, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Minister of Youth and Sports and Head of the Palestinian Scout Association Lieutenant General Jibril Rajoub acclaimed on Tuesday Kuwait's role in supporting and aiding the Palestinian cause.

This came in a statement made by Rajoub to KUNA during the emergency meeting of the Arab Scout Region, which was called on by Kuwait to discuss ways to support the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering.

He commended Kuwait's call to hold this emergency meeting to support the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, considering that this step expresses the authenticity and depth of Kuwaiti affiliation and keenness to reinstate the respect and status of Palestine in the consciousness of an Arab person as a central issue.

Rajoub referred to the role played by Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Sadoun when he was president of Kuwait Football Association in expelling Israel from the Asian Football Confederation in 1974.

He underlined the need to expel Israel from the world and not just from the World Organization of the Scout Movement, stressing the importance of having the Arab will to confront the Israeli occupation forces, which targets all the interests of Arab countries, their security, wealth and independence.

Rajoub extolled the steadfastness of Palestinians in all the Palestinian territories and their courage in the face of the Israeli aggression.

In response to a question about the most prominent recommendations that could come out of the emergency meeting of the Arab Scout Region, he hopes that Palestine will remain the issue of all Arabs. (end)

aff









MENAFN07112023000071011013ID1107385932