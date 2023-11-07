Malaysia Airlines Offers Free Wifi In All Classes

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Malaysia Airlines is offering inflight WiFi free of charge to all passengers, regardless of cabin class or loyalty tier, since November 1, 2023.

The service will initially be available on selected widebody aircraft in Malaysia Airlines' fleet-six Airbus A350-900s, five A330-200s and nine A330-300s. The complimentary WiFi will later be launched across the airline's narrowbody fleet.

Celebrating the new move, Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, Chief Executive Officer of Airlines, Malaysia Aviation Group, said, "We are delighted to extend our complimentary WiFi offering to passengers across all travel class; making us one of the first airlines to enable such convenience. In addition, unlike previous data capping, we now offer unlimited data, allowing guests to conveniently stay connected throughout their journey-whether connecting with their loved ones or for work purposes throughout their journey with us."

Earlier, only the airline's Business Class passengers and Enrich Platinum members were entitled to free WiFi onboard. All other passengers were required to subscribe to the airline's pay-per-use WiFi.

"We remain dedicated to ensuring that every aspect of our service is designed to make our customers' journey as seamless, hassle-free and enjoyable as possible, and will continue to invest in initiatives that will greatly benefit their experience onboard Malaysian Hospitality,” added Mohd Azmi.

