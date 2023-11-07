Shah Rukh Khan's 'Josh' Co-Star Priya Gill Quit Bollywood For This Reason? Know Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood is a tempting industry because of its glitz and glamour and gives you fame, money, power and so on. Once someone gets these things, it is unlikely for them to get out of showbiz. This case is not legitimate for all the actors like Priya Gill. She participated in the Miss India Finalist 1995 and also acted in a couple of Hindi, South and Bhojpuri films. Reportedly, what made Priya amass a massive fan base was her demure looks and remarkable acting skills.

ALSO READ: 'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra drops in new posters, film gets a new release date

Priya, however, bid goodbye to the film industry after some time. Reasons cited for her exit from films is a news article which stated that she is serving food to the poor children in Gurudwara. It, however, turned out to be false. This news caused a lot of trouble for the actress. Probably because of this, she stayed away not only from the media but also from the films. As per reports, she was also not okay with the idea of doing some objectionable scenes in films. Media reports claim that Priya has left the country and settled in Denmark, where she enjoys her married life.

Priya Gill made her big debut in the Bollywood industry with the film Tere Mere Sapne, directed by Joy Augustine, released on December 6, 1996. Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited produced this film. Starring Chandrachur Singh and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, Tere Mere Sapne failed to become successful at the box office. Priya, however, shot to fame and became one of the most sought-after actresses by the producers. She then acted in Sham Ghansham with Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and Bade Dilwala with Suniel Shetty in 1999. These films also tanked at the box office. Priya got her much-needed hit in the entertainment industry with the film Sirf Tum, directed by Agathian, in which she played the female lead. Sirf Tum dominated the headlines because of the skilful acting prowess displayed by Priya and the poignant storyline.

Priya had her luck in the South cinema as well and acted in the Malayalam film Megham, in which she worked opposite Mammootty. She started getting offers in the South cinema as well after acting in Megham. Priya has also acted in films like Josh and Red and has been compared to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her physical features. Priya Gill, however, failed to reciprocate the success in these films, which she had done with Sirf Tum. She also tried her luck in the Bhojpuri cinema with Piya Tose Naina Laage but left the industry after her last film, Bhairavi, was released in 2006.

ALSO READ: Salaar: Prabhas-led actioner-drama film's run-time gets disclosed; Know details