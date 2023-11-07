Inside Raha Kapoor's First Birthday: Here's How Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Family Celebrated

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On November 06, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha turned one and to celebrate that, the couple held a small party with only family members at their house.



Raha's first birthday party was attended by her grandmothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, aunts Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and more.

Anu Ranjan shared a picture from the party which showed her, Alia's mother Soni Razdan, and her sister Tina Razdan posing together for a picture.

Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor are the coolest grannies and their picture together shows the bond they share.



In one, Soni, Tina along others are seen wearing eye masks and posing in front of the wall which is decorated with balloons.



In another picture, there were pink and white cut-outs of the number 1 decorated with ballons and streamers.



The pictures showed how the family had a fun time together celebrating little Raha's first birthday and made it a memorable one.



The most loved picture was shared by Chef Harsh where he along with his team posed with Alia and Ranbir hugging her from behind.

