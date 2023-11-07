India Fiji Forum Launched At Fiji High Commission

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a celebration of the enduring and remarkable cultural ties between India and Fiji, a momentous event was held at the High Commission of Fiji in New Delhi. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, graced the occasion as a guest of honor during the launch of the India Fiji Forum, spearheaded by Gaurav Gupta of GTTC- Global Trade and Technology Council.



The historical bonds between India and Fiji have endured for centuries, with approximately thirty five percent of the Fijian population being of Indian origin. Their continued embrace of Indian customs, religion, festivals, traditions, and way of life is a testament to the profound cultural connection shared by these two nations.



The India Fiji Forum, a newly established platform, has garnered the unwavering support of the Indo Fiji Film and Cultural Forum. This cultural collaboration, under the chairmanship of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, operates internationally from the vibrant Marwah Film City in Noida, India.



The event at the Fiji High Commission in New Delhi was a rich tapestry of cultural expressions. It featured captivating performances of traditional Fijian dances and music, an enchanting magic show, and engaging discussions. Nilesh Kumar, Counselor at the Fiji High Commission, shared that the event successfully showcased the diverse and vibrant cultural heritage of Fiji.



His Excellency Kamlesh Shashi Prakash, High Commissioner of Fiji and Patron of the Indo Fiji Film and Cultural Forum, inaugurated the India Fiji Forum. He extended his blessings to the artists in attendance, symbolizing the strong cultural ties that bind the two nations.



The event saw a diverse and enthusiastic audience, representing various segments of life, who gathered to celebrate the rich tapestry of cultural exchange and cooperation between India and Fiji.



