Qatar Airways Partners With The Royal Foundation's United For Wildlife

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways has announced its commitment as the Official Airline Partner of United for Wildlife (UfW), an initiative working to tackle the illegal wildlife trade and protect endangered species, founded by the UK's Prince William and the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales in 2014.

This partnership underscores Qatar Airways unwavering commitment to wildlife conservation.

Qatar Airways and the UfW will pursue campaigns around their shared mission to fight the illegal wildlife trade and advance the work of the UfW Regional Chapters.

“The illegal and unsustainable wildlife trade threatens our global biodiversity, and poses a risk to health and safety, particularly in marginalised communities,” said Qatar Airways Group chief executive engineer Badr Mohamed al-Meer.“We are taking measures to disrupt this illicit trade in order to conserve biodiversity and safeguard our delicate ecosystems.”

“As the Official Airline Partner, we believe that this ground-breaking partnership with United for Wildlife demonstrates our commitment to the Buckingham Palace Declaration and represents another important step in our commitment protecting wildlife,” he said.

“United for Wildlife has brought together various businesses in a unique collaborative approach that share the same mission as ours,” al-Meer added.“We remain committed to collaborating with our stakeholders to raise awareness of the impact on the illegal animal trade, working tirelessly to deliver the Qatar Airways Cargo WeQare Rewild the Planet initiative to protect our planets most vulnerable species.”

Amanda Berry, OBE, the chief executive of the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, said:“As a founding member of our Transport Taskforce in 2016, Qatar Airways has a longstanding partnership with United for Wildlife and has consistently demonstrated commitment to tackling the illegal wildlife trade around the world.”

“They were the first airline to complete the IATA IEnvA IWT certification and have implemented several initiatives to help prevent wildlife trafficking through their network,” she said.

Qatar Airways Cargo launched its WeQare chapter: Rewild the Planet corporate sustainability initiative in 2020.

As a part of the initiative, Qatar Airways Cargo encourages the preservation of ecological balance by providing free transportation services to organisations involved in returning wild animals to their natural habitat. – QNA

