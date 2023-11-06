QU Researcher Gets Patent For Carbon Monoxide Oxidation Project

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In order to build a sustainable future, we must invest in the production and storage of renewable energy, said Prof Siham al-Qaradawi, professor of Organic Chemistry at Qatar University (QU) and recipient of the patent for a project on carbon monoxide oxidation through the use of heterogeneous catalysts.

Prof Siham plays a prominent role in the achievements of QU as a driver of research and innovation in line with national priorities, a statement said Monday. She has held many prominent positions in QU including Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and led many research achievements.

Throughout her career Prof Siham has been the recipient of many research grants and participated as a member in numerous international scientific societies.

One of her most important research achievements is the attempt to oxidize carbon monoxide gas by using heterogeneous catalysts, as supported nanocatysts are usually used on reductionable metal oxides, such as: CeO2 and TiO2, due to their superior catalytic activity at low temperatures, but relatively expensive and prone to particle agglomeration and sintering at high operating temperatures. These catalysts have also been shown to have a high ability to release oxygen and be good oxygen storage materials, as well as provide oxygen for combustion and oxidation reactions at high temperatures.

Prof Siham pointed out that in this invention, an attempt was made to make a nanocatalyst from copper oxide and titanium dioxide to carry out catalytic oxidation of carbon monoxide, so that the nanocatalyst is in the form of nanoparticles of copper oxide (CuO), supported on nanotubes of titanium dioxide (TiO2). It is known that the increasing level of greenhouse gases in the air due to the burning of fuel and the large number of cars has led to global warming and climate change.

“In order to build a sustainable future, we must invest in the production and storage of renewable energy, which will reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and contribute greatly to the development of the Qatari economy,” Prof Siham explained.

