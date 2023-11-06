Some 265 Cases Of Russian Environmental War Crimes Under Investigation In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, a total of 265 cases of environmental war crimes committed by Russia are under investigation in Ukraine. Fourteen of them are ecocide related.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“November 6 is the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. The scale of Russia's aggression and its devastating environmental impact requires a global response,” Kostin wrote.

In his words, numerous war crimes against the environment committed during the war include air, water, and soil pollution, destruction of forests and farmland, and attacks on nuclear facilities. Their consequences will be felt by people in Ukraine and beyond for decades to come, as the environment has no borders, Kostin stresed.

“Russia must be held accountable for this and compensate for all the damage caused. Currently, Ukraine is investigating 265 cases of environmental war crimes. 14 of them are related to ecocide,” the Prosecutor General noted.

According to Kostin, this is a challenging task, as this area has long remained largely unregulated by international law, and Ukraine is pioneering in many areas.

“Fortunately, we are not alone. And we are grateful to everyone: our international partners, Ukrainian colleagues, and civil society organizations who support us on this path,” Kostin added.

A reminder that, according to Ukrainian Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Deputy Minister Olena Kramarenko, the assessment of the damage caused to Ukraine by Russian armed aggression may last 20-30 years.