Croatian Prime Minister Concludes His Visit To Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenković has completed his working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Prime Minister of Croatia at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenković was seen off by Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev and other officials.