Not Long To Go: Everything You Need To Know About The Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo

The second edition of the race takes place on 18 November.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; 6 November 2023: The second edition of the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo is just around the corner on Saturday, 18 November 2023, with cyclists from across the region preparing to race the 154km-long route.

Some of the best cyclists in the region will race head-to-head for the prize pool of AED 2,000,000 at the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo – but you don't have to be a competitive cyclist to take part. If you can complete the 154km route at a minimum average speed of 28km/h, this is a fantastic community event for you. Here are our expert tips on your final preparation before you clip in at the starting line.

New discount of 25% for teams of 25+:

Entries continue to quickly fill up, with strong representation confirmed by many of the region's leading cycling clubs and teams. To further support the cycling community, organisers are excited to introduce a new discount for large cycling teams and clubs: 25% off for teams of 25 or more cyclists. This incredible offer lasts until 15 November, or sooner if places sell out. Teams of 14 - 24 riders can also avail a 10% discount on their race entries.



Route reminder: The 154km fully-supported race route for the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo is truly unique. Starting in Al Bahya, riders will turn onto the E16 road to Sweihan. Upon arrival at Sweihan, cyclists turn left onto the E20 road through the sand dunes to Nahil, then right at E95 Street reaching Al Bidda area. The peloton will then head into the Green City of Al Ain before reaching the finish line at Al Ain Cycle Track. To ensure a smooth journey for all participants, organisers Abu Dhabi Sports Council are providing bus transport from the finish line back to Al Bahya for participants. The bus transport can be purchased during race entry at Premier Online.

Fine tuning on your training: Abu Dhabi Sports Council has once again provided free access to world-class training for all participants in the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo. Designed by trainers from the UCI World Tour winning team, UAE Team Emirates, the 10-week training programme prepares participants of all levels for the challenges of the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo.



“Here at UAE Team Emirates, we always strive to bring out the best performance of our riders, creating training plans that enable them to fight for the win at the highest level. The same approach has been applied for the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo Training Plan.

“We created this training plan with the goal to provide the community with the right guide to get them physically ready for the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo.” Kevin Poulton, Trainer at UAE Team Emirates, said.

With only a matter of weeks to go, there is still plenty of advice and guidance in the plan to fine-tune your body ahead of the main event. You can find more details and download the programme here. All the gear, with the right idea: Those looking to take part in the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo will need the following equipment for their race day: . Road bike (TT bikes, mountain bikes and motorised bikes are not permitted). . Cycling kit, including a bike helmet. . Cycling shoes with clip-in pedals

. Nutrition and hydration (there will also be hydration stations on the race route).

Registration is still open for teams and individuals over the age of 18 via the Bike Abu Dhabi website here with registration closing on Wednesday 15 November.



